Michael D. Pagano

Michael Dominick Pagano, 71, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in NYC. He was born in Arena, Calabria, Italy on September 6, 1947 to the late Pietro and Maria Pagano.

Michael was an incredibly caring and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UConn in 1972. He worked for DAPCO Industries, Inc. for 37 years and then retired from NORDCO in 2014, after which he was self-employed. Mike was a truly kind man who loved meeting people and learning about their lives. He had a great love of art and nature and enjoyed spending time outside.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louise Ruppel Pagano of Redding, CT, his loving children, Anthony M. Pagano of North Haven, CT, Alexandra "Allie" Pagano of Waltham, MA and Michael P. Pagano of Stamford, as well as a sister, Maria Zaccone and her husband Orlando of Wilton, two brothers, Dominick and his wife BJ of Louisville, KY and Pasquale Pagano of Wilton, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, Michael will be greatly missed by many friends and former coworkers, with whom he kept close relationships until his passing.

Besides his parents, Michael was predeceased by his aunt, Margherita Pagano.

There will be a funeral mass on Saturday, March 9th at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Georgetown in Redding, CT. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Michael's memory to STAR Inc. in Norwalk, CT, a non-profit organization serving individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities, as well as providing support services to their families. Donations can be made at https://www.starct.org/donate.

