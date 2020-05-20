Michael Palaia
Michael Palaia, 92 years old, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1927 in Girifalco, Calabria, Italy to the late Saverio and Maria (DeFilippo) Palaia.
Michael came to the United States in 1948 and resided in Branford, CT where he married the love of his life, Josephine Migliazza in 1954 and moved to Stamford in 1958. Mike was a carpenter all his life and always spoke about the homes he built in Stamford. He lived for his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved so much, who called him PaPa.
He is survived by his children, Joseph (and Karen) Palaia of Fairfield, Mary (and Alfredo) Margarone of Stamford. Five grandchildren, Michael (and Kelly Ann) of New Jersey, Richard of Fairfield, Francesca, Ali and Gabriela of Stamford. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Rose Migliazza of Stamford and by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Josephine in 2018, his sisters, Sr. Maria Francesca Palaia and Caterina Palaia, his brothers-in-law, Domenico Palaia, John Migliazza, and Vincenzo Canneto and by a sister-in-law, Adelina Canneto.
He will live in our hearts forever.
His funeral and burial are private due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all people who Michael loved throughout his well lived life. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later time.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Connecticut Post & Stamford Advocate on May 20, 2020.