Michael Patrick Donnelly
Michael Patrick Donnelly
Michael P. Donnelly, age 50 longtime resident of Stamford, CT passed away suddenly on October 1, 2020. Mike graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School and went on to lead a successful career in carpentry and later became a self-employed business owner.
He was predeceased by his father Michael W. Donnelly. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim and his two sons, Mike and Scott. He is also survived by his mother Joan Donnelly, brother Dennis Donnelly, sister in-law Meegan, nephew Sean, and niece Casey.
Mike was a combat veteran who served honorably in Iraq as a sergeant with the Army 248 Engineer Company. He earned the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Medel, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device and the Army Service Medal.
Family and Friends are welcome to the wake being held Tuesday, October 6th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday October 7th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Church, 1184 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT.
In lieu Flowers, you can make a donation to House of Heroes Connecticut, www.hohct.org in honor of Michael P. Donnelly. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 4, 2020.
