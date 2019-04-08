Michael (Mickey) Pinto

Michael (Mickey) Alfred Pinto passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on April 4th, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Mickey was born on December 14, 1937, in Stamford, where he was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Ralph and Loretta (Iorio) Pinto.

Mickey is survived by his three children, Michael Pinto (Jennifer), Tara Guastella (John Spoto) and Jill DeLeo. He was the beloved grandfather to Ronni Ann Mancini (Louis), Dustin DeLeo, Michael and Zachary Pinto, Briana and Alexa Guastella and Mason Grieco. He was the great-grandfather to Gia and Giovanni Mancini and Chase Aultmon. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Mary), sister Sandra Vizzo (Michael), Susan Dardis and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Carol, brothers Ralph Jr. and Alfred.

Mickey attended J.M. Wright Technical School where he became an auto mechanic. He was the owner of the Flying A Gas Station and the Texaco Station, both on East Main St., then he went on to open Myrtle Avenue Auto. He was also the co-owner of the Brass Rail restaurant for a few years.

Mickey, or Grampy, as he was most commonly known, got his greatest joy from his family, who he loved very much. His quick wit, dry humor and charming personality, will always be remembered and he is already missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Clement of Rome Parish, 535 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. Interment will be private.