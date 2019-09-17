|
|
Michael J. DeLuca
With profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Michael J. DeLuca (Sept. 24, 1953 – Sept. 15, 2019) born in Stamford, CT. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Janice Husted DeLuca of Norwalk, CT and two children, Tatum DeLuca Sullivan (TJ) and Alyson Harrison (Todd) and their mother Sheryl Ann DeLuca (Frangione), along with two grandchildren, Marcus Todd Harrison and Riley Marie Sullivan. He is also survived by his three siblings, Geno A. DeLuca Jr. (Susan), JoAnn DeLuca and David DeLuca (Sharon) and leaves behind countless family members and friends whose lives he touched throughout his lifetime. He was predeceased by his parents, Geno A. DeLuca and Rose L. Genovese.
He was a dedicated US Postal Carrier for the Greenwich, CT Post Office for 42 years and upon his retirement from the Post Office, began his post-retirement career doing what he loves best by working at the Silvermine Golf Club in Norwalk, CT.
An avid and accomplished golfer, Mike has won many golf championships from both Hubbard Heights Men's Club and the Fairfield Wheeler Men's Club. He loved his annual golf trips to Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach.
"What other people may find in poetry or art museums; I find in the flight of a good drive." – Arnold Palmer
Mikey D (aka Big Mike/Pro V) fought a tough battle with cancer and ultimately lost to complications due to the disease. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him, from his fellow postal workers, his golf buddies at the Heights & the Wheel, and his coworkers at Silvermine Golf Club.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lacerenza Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. The cremated remains will be presented during the calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford CT 06902.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's name to The First Tee of Connecticut (https://www.thefirstteeconnecticut.org/) To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019