Micheline M. Shola
Micheline Shola of Stamford, CT passed away on March 22, 2020, from complications associated with cancer. She was 61 years old. Formerly from Stratford, CT she was predeceased by her loving parents, Michael and Elizabeth Shola, and her beloved sister, Susan Shola.
Micheline demonstrated great courage and grace during her valiant three year battle with cancer. Her love of life and strong faith were inspirational.
Micheline graduated Laurelton Hall and went on to earn a BA degree in Economics from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY. She had a successful long career working as an Executive Assistant to CEOs in the maritime shipping and perfume and fragrance industries. Most recently, Micheline was the Office Manager at AP Construction located in Stamford, CT.
She had a passion for travel, reading, art, ballet, theater and opera, and enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends in her home.
Her positive outlook was contagious and she will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor even during the most difficult of times.
Micheline is survived by her loving sister, Brenda Zebelman (Wesley), her nephew Michael Baldino, and two great-nephews. Special thanks to cousin Lynn Shola for her tireless support and encouragement throughout Micheline's illness.
A funeral service was held for her immediate family. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be celebrated in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford St., Stamford, CT 06905.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 27, 2020