Michelle Elizabeth Pavia
Michelle Elizabeth Pavia, 43, of Stamford, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, while on vacation in Maine. Born in Stamford on November 28, 1976, Michelle was a graduate of Westhill High School, Southern Connecticut State University, and the University of Bridgeport, where she earned degrees in art and education. She was deeply committed to the students and faculty at Whitby Montessori School in Greenwich, where she worked as a co-curricular administrator and art teacher. A gifted dancer and a lover of animals, Michelle was also a trained animal rehabilitator, and never passed up an opportunity to nurse an injured or sick animal back to health.
Michelle is survived by her beloved daughter Mia Rose; her fiancé Todd Fabrizio and his children, Caroline and Todd; her father Michael A. Pavia and stepmother Mary Ellen Chiappetta; her mother Maureen Pavia; her sister Andrea Pavia Garrison and her husband Mark Garrison; her uncle Tony Pavia and aunt Robin; her aunt Mary Ellen Guarnieri and uncle Eugene; her aunt Laurie Sollitto and uncle Bob; her uncle James Meehan and aunt Gail; her aunt Kathy Meehan; her aunt Patricia Pavia; and many cousins, with whom she shared many laughs.
She was predeceased by her uncles, Joseph Pavia and Thomas Meehan.
A wake will be held on Sunday, February 2nd. Family will receive EXTENDED FAMILY from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. And the PUBLIC, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., in Stamford, CT. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Father Nicholas Pavia. Her internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family consider making a donation in Michelle's honor to: Whitby School, 969 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 06831 or www.whitbyschool.org .
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 30, 2020