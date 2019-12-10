|
Mildred B. Francillon
Mildred B. Francillon, 75, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. She was born on April 15, 1944 in Beaufort, South Carolina to the late Elizabeth Singleton Brown. She retired from the Smith House Healthcare Center after numerous years of service and was a faithful member of Parkway Assembly of God. Her memory will be cherished by two sisters; Estelle Grady and Helen Spencer, one brother; Pastor Herman Brown (Bettye), devoted cousin; Ethel Driessen and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 pm at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT. with Apostle Herlene F. Streeter officiating and Pastor Robert Leitton, Eulogist. Interment will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 12, 2019