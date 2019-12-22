The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bascilica of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
279 Atlantic Street
Stamford, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. John Catholic Cemetery
25 Camp Avenue
Darien, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Beirne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Beirne


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Beirne Notice
Mildred E. Beirne
Mildred E. Beirne, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born on May 23, 1918 to the late J. Joseph and Margaret (Tobin) Burke. She was proceeded by her husband of over 50 years, the late William Beirne.
Mildred graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1936. After raising her family she returned to work for the City of Stamford, where she enjoyed a rewarding 26-year career, working in procurement.
Mildred was a longtime member of Basilica of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Throughout her life she maintained an unwavering faith in God which guided all her decisions. She faithfully dedicated her life to providing for the care of her daughter Joan. She will always be remembered for her selflessness and tremendous strength.
In addition, Mildred impressed all with her sharp wit and clear memory, making her a great historian and storyteller. Mildred was a devout Catholic, a true Irishwoman and a great mother.
Survivors include two daughters Jacqueline and Joan Beirne, Stamford, CT, son Kevin Beirne (Patricia) Stamford, CT, and four grandsons, Marc Malizia, Stamford, CT, Todd Malizia (Marcella) Darien, Brendan (Katie) Beirne Fairfield, CT, Patrick Beirne (Katherine) New York City, in addition to two beautiful great-grandchildren, Emmett and Addison Beirne.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at the Bascilica of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT on Dec. 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at St. John Catholic Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue Darien, CT. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Basilica of St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -