Mildred E. Beirne
Mildred E. Beirne, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born on May 23, 1918 to the late J. Joseph and Margaret (Tobin) Burke. She was proceeded by her husband of over 50 years, the late William Beirne.
Mildred graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1936. After raising her family she returned to work for the City of Stamford, where she enjoyed a rewarding 26-year career, working in procurement.
Mildred was a longtime member of Basilica of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Throughout her life she maintained an unwavering faith in God which guided all her decisions. She faithfully dedicated her life to providing for the care of her daughter Joan. She will always be remembered for her selflessness and tremendous strength.
In addition, Mildred impressed all with her sharp wit and clear memory, making her a great historian and storyteller. Mildred was a devout Catholic, a true Irishwoman and a great mother.
Survivors include two daughters Jacqueline and Joan Beirne, Stamford, CT, son Kevin Beirne (Patricia) Stamford, CT, and four grandsons, Marc Malizia, Stamford, CT, Todd Malizia (Marcella) Darien, Brendan (Katie) Beirne Fairfield, CT, Patrick Beirne (Katherine) New York City, in addition to two beautiful great-grandchildren, Emmett and Addison Beirne.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at the Bascilica of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT on Dec. 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at St. John Catholic Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue Darien, CT. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Basilica of St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 23, 2019