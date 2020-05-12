Mildred ColemanMildred Louise Coleman was born June 2, 1929, in Stamford, CT and passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her parents Leroy and Harriet Coleman. She was employed at the Visiting Nurse Association before retiring. For years, Mildred resided in Southfield Village where she supported and loved the residents, both young and old. In fact, she became a household name.Mildred was predeceased by her sister, Bernice Griffin, New Haven, CT and her three children, all from Stamford, CT, Joseph Coleman, Sandra Coleman and Marsha Coleman. Also, her long time companion, Jesse Davis Jr.Mildred has two surviving sisters; Elizabeth White, Stamford, CT and Isabel Harris, New Haven, CT.Mildred's surviving children include the following: Brenda Wilson, Winston Salem, NC, Tawanda Adams, Stratford, CT, Kenneth Coleman, Bridgeport, CT, Dennis Coleman, Stamford, CT, Dwayne Coleman, New London, CT, and Derrick Coleman, Stamford, CT.Mildred is survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this challenging time. The viewing and burial will be private.