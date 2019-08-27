|
|
Mildred Persico
Mildred Persico, 90, of Stamford, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Newtown Health Center surrounded by her loving family. Millie was born October 28, 1928 to Italian immigrants Angelina Cammerota and Paul Morgera.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint John Church, 1986 Post Road in Darien on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019