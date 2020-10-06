Millicent Flayhan

Millicent (Penny)

Lee Flayhan

Passed peacefully from this earth, at home on Tuesday, September 29, surrounded by the love of her family.

Penny loved her family, her lake home in Acton Maine, and spending time with her many friends in both the NY area and in Maine. She was the eternal optimist, always greeting friends and family with her generous smile and positive attitude.

Penny exuded a quiet dignity, grace and eloquence while appreciating beauty in all of her surroundings and in those she met. Her patience and positivity impacted the lives of many.

Born in Dover NH, March 30, 1933, Penny graduated from Dover High School in 1950. She attended the Chamberlain School in Boston where she earned her degree in Merchandising. In 1955 she married her high school sweetheart, Charles D. Flayhan, of Dover NH, and raised 4 children. Penny was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, decorating and volunteering. She loved the lake, enjoyed all water sports, and was an avid reader, Patriot Fan, Yankee fan, and an active and loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren.

She held many jobs in the retail industry, specializing in merchandising. The job she was most proud of however, was as Director of Poison Control at Nyack Hospital, Nyack, NY. In this self created role, she advised the community of the dangers of poisons in the home, and how to combat these issues. In her retirement, she became an active member of the Acton Congregational Church in Acton ME. She enjoyed fundraising activities that impacted families and especially teenagers.

She is survived by 4 children and 8 grandchildren. Lisa Flayhan of Norwalk CT, and her sons Matthew and Christopher Polidoro. Charles Flayhan Jr, his wife Marianne, and their children Chad and Amanda, of Waccabuc, NY. Greg Flayhan, his wife Donna, and their children, Amira, Paul and Camille, of North Salem, NY. David Flayhan, his wife Jackie, and their son Justin, of Norwalk CT.

She is predeceased by her parents, James and Lorita (Horne) Lee, of Dover NH, and sister Carolyn Watt of CA.

Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Foundation, a charity she actively supported.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store