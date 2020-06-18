Millie L. Sanislo
Millie Lewis Sanislo passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, after a long illness. She was at her home in Stamford, CT, surrounded by her family. Millie was a lifelong resident of Stamford, born at Stamford Hospital on October 9, 1927 to the late Anna Agnes Lewis (nee Waskovich) and Edward Leonard Lewis. Millie graduated from Stamford High School in 1945.
In 1951, Millie married the love of her life and fellow SHS alum, William Andrew Sanislo, with whom she had two children.
Millie's first job after high school graduation was at Pitney Bowes. Except for the few years she took off to raise her children, Millie worked outside of the home from the age of 17 to the age of 89, when she finally had to retire due to ill health. Not long after high school, Millie obtained a Secretarial Certification from the Katharine Gibbs School in Norwalk and later became secretary to the Mayor of Stamford. She served through two mayoral administrations, those of George T. Barrett and Thomas Quigley. She also worked as a secretary at Artistic Manufacturing and then at the Parkway office of William Pitt Real Estate. Spending time at William Pitt made her decide to embark on a second career: Real Estate Salesperson. She obtained her Real Estate License in the 1980s and never looked back. The job gave her the opportunity to indulge two of her greatest passions, meeting new people and sharing her knowledge (and love!) of the city of Stamford. Millie was Stamford Realtor of the Year in 2007.
Millie also loved to give back to her community. She volunteered often, including at Stamford Hospital and Franklin Elementary School. As an Executive Officer with the Stamford Board of Realtors, Millie was the Chairperson of the Board's Community Service Scholarship Committee in the mid-2010s. She truly enjoyed getting to know the student applicants.
Even in her final months, Millie lamented not being able to go into the office. She missed the work and she especially missed her friends. Millie loved her family and friends most of all. Millie was tiny, barely five feet tall, but her heart was immeasurable. Those whose lives she touched will never forget her.
In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her husband, William A. Sanislo, Sr., her brother, E. Leonard Lewis, and her half-brother, Lester Lewis.
Millie is survived by her children, William A. Sanislo, Jr. and Linda Sanislo (James DeFelice), her grandchildren, Ashley Sanislo and Andrew Sanislo (Masha), and great-grandson, Logan Sanislo. She is also survived by her best friend from childhood, Jean Lyden Lazarus.
The family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Reliable Care, LLC, especially Jessie, Minouche, Cialina, Mona, and Junie, as well as the nurses of Constellation Health Services. Donations in Millie's memory may be made to the PAN Foundation, or to the SPCA of Connecticut. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private. A celebration of Millie's life will be planned for a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Millie Lewis Sanislo passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, after a long illness. She was at her home in Stamford, CT, surrounded by her family. Millie was a lifelong resident of Stamford, born at Stamford Hospital on October 9, 1927 to the late Anna Agnes Lewis (nee Waskovich) and Edward Leonard Lewis. Millie graduated from Stamford High School in 1945.
In 1951, Millie married the love of her life and fellow SHS alum, William Andrew Sanislo, with whom she had two children.
Millie's first job after high school graduation was at Pitney Bowes. Except for the few years she took off to raise her children, Millie worked outside of the home from the age of 17 to the age of 89, when she finally had to retire due to ill health. Not long after high school, Millie obtained a Secretarial Certification from the Katharine Gibbs School in Norwalk and later became secretary to the Mayor of Stamford. She served through two mayoral administrations, those of George T. Barrett and Thomas Quigley. She also worked as a secretary at Artistic Manufacturing and then at the Parkway office of William Pitt Real Estate. Spending time at William Pitt made her decide to embark on a second career: Real Estate Salesperson. She obtained her Real Estate License in the 1980s and never looked back. The job gave her the opportunity to indulge two of her greatest passions, meeting new people and sharing her knowledge (and love!) of the city of Stamford. Millie was Stamford Realtor of the Year in 2007.
Millie also loved to give back to her community. She volunteered often, including at Stamford Hospital and Franklin Elementary School. As an Executive Officer with the Stamford Board of Realtors, Millie was the Chairperson of the Board's Community Service Scholarship Committee in the mid-2010s. She truly enjoyed getting to know the student applicants.
Even in her final months, Millie lamented not being able to go into the office. She missed the work and she especially missed her friends. Millie loved her family and friends most of all. Millie was tiny, barely five feet tall, but her heart was immeasurable. Those whose lives she touched will never forget her.
In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her husband, William A. Sanislo, Sr., her brother, E. Leonard Lewis, and her half-brother, Lester Lewis.
Millie is survived by her children, William A. Sanislo, Jr. and Linda Sanislo (James DeFelice), her grandchildren, Ashley Sanislo and Andrew Sanislo (Masha), and great-grandson, Logan Sanislo. She is also survived by her best friend from childhood, Jean Lyden Lazarus.
The family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Reliable Care, LLC, especially Jessie, Minouche, Cialina, Mona, and Junie, as well as the nurses of Constellation Health Services. Donations in Millie's memory may be made to the PAN Foundation, or to the SPCA of Connecticut. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private. A celebration of Millie's life will be planned for a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 18, 2020.