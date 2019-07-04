Minnie Stein Wilkov

Longtime Stamford resident, Minnie Stein Wilkov, passed away on

July 2, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born and raised by immigrant parents in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was proud to be a Midwesterner, a product of the Cincinnati public schools, the first in her family to go to college, and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Commerce with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Her lifelong drive and determination enabled her to work her way through the five-year co-op program and earn admission into Beta Gamma Sigma, the national business school honor society. She loved the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and her early career goal was to be a baseball statistician.

Her passions were excellent public schools for all and good government. Minnie found those fit well together when she and her family moved to Stamford in 1954, and she quickly joined the League of Women Voters and the PTA. She worked in many political campaigns, both local and national (including taking her two small daughters along when she was a Volunteer for Stevenson in 1956), with a particular emphasis on the Stamford School Board. She was President of the Stark-Glenbrook PTA and an officer of PTA Council. She served on the Ferguson Library Board of Trustees for eight years and was elected Vice President and Treasurer. She proudly worked on the search committee that brought Ernie DiMattia to Stamford as President of the Library. She was also a founding trustee of the Friends of Ferguson Library and served as its treasurer. Later in life, she joined the Board of the Stamford Senior Center and was instrumental in the creation of that body's fundraising capabilities.

Minnie earned two Master's Degrees (Secondary Education and Guidance and Counseling) and taught Business and Human Behavior and supervised the Career Resource Center at Stamford High School. She cared deeply about her high school students and was also proud to mentor a younger student, helping him navigate grades 4-8.

A voracious reader, self-described "political junkie", and loyal fan of the UConn Lady Huskies and the Stamford Symphony, Minnie credited her longevity to being a lifelong learner and, up until very recently, spending three days each week working out at the Tully Fitness Center where she made many friends. One described her as "a bright light in so many people's lives - family, friends, acquaintances, and passersby." Many, even strangers, called her an inspiration, especially in her later years.

Minnie was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Harry Wilkov, CPA. She is survived by three daughters, Marcy Wilkov Waterman (Chris) of Montauk, NY, Janet Twomey (Tom) of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Punta Gorda, FL, Barbara (Fred Seufert) of Greenwich, and two grandchildren, Jessica and Jim Twomey.

A celebration of Minnie's life will be held at a later date.

Her wish was that any gift in her memory be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or the . To extend a personal message to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in Stamford Advocate on July 7, 2019