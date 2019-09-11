|
Minnie Stein Wilkov
Minnie Stein Wilkov, a longtime Stamford resident, passed away on July 2, 2019 at the age of 97. A celebration of Minnie's life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 11 am in the Community Room at The Buckingham, 143 Hoyt Street, Stamford (next to the Stamford Courthouse).
Minnie's wish was that any gifts in her memory be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or to the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 15, 2019