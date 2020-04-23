|
Miriam Evans
Miriam Hayman Miller Evans passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Stamford, Connecticut on March 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Gertrude Hayman. Her father was the owner of the Samuel Phillips Jewelry Store which he operated in Stamford for many years until its closing in 1973.
She was married to Hoke Smith Miller for twenty-three years until his death in 1981. A few years later she married again. This time to James Evans to whom she was wed for thirty years until his death in 2015.
She was a longstanding volunteer for the American Red Cross. As Chairman of the Language Bank Division of the Stamford chapter, she established and expanded its role in the community. Many people, government agencies, academic institutions, and businesses benefited from her work in this regard and in 1991 she won the JC Penny "Flame of Freedom" award for her services to the Stamford community. She also had a keen interest in art and interior design and produced many beautiful works for her family to enjoy. She will be remembered for her great courage in facing a terminal illness while still retaining the ability to bring joy into the lives of the people around her. She is survived by her only child, her loving son, Jeffrey H. Miller.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, home aids, and staff from Constellation Hospice for providing such loving care to her in the last year of her life.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 24, 2020