|
|
Miriam "Micki" Sherer
Micki Sherer , of Stamford, has died on March 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born October 15, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to Abraham and Rose Prushansky and moved to Stamford when she was in her early teens. She graduated Stamford High School in 1942 and began to attend business and secretarial school while working in a law firm. At that time she met her future husband, Sidney Sherer and they were married before he went to war in Europe and were married for 60 years. Micki loved to travel the world and was the original "foodie" and food critic and loved watching all UCONN basketball. Micki was active in many charities but was dedicated to Hadassah. She retired after 35 years of working as a school librarian at the Franklin and Roxbury schools and spent many joyful years in Florida with Sid. She is survived by her son Donnie Sherer and his wife Shelley of Stamford and son-in-law Allen Levine of Houston, TX. She adored her five grandchildren, Eric Sherer, Jennifer Burke, Michael Levine, Mark and Justin Levine and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Sid Sherer and daughter Lois Levine. She had many good friends, old, and new at Edgehill where she has lived for ten years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Shiva will also be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford (203)-359-9999. To send online messages to the Sherer family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 31, 2020