1/
Mitchell Rogers
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitchell Karle Rogers
Mitchell Karle Rogers, 63, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York to Roosevelt Rogers and Williemae Barrett Spence. Mitchell retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service. In addition to his parents his memory will be cherished by his wife Maria Vasquez Rogers; three daughters, Emma Bradley, Michelle Harrison (Michael) and Robyn Brown; one sister, Sharon Ferguson (Lionel), sixteen grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews, six aunts, three uncles, his stepfather; Delmore W. Spence, Sr. and a host of stepchildren, stepbrother, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Pastor Carlos Malave officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graves Medley Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved