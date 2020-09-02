Mitchell Karle Rogers

Mitchell Karle Rogers, 63, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York to Roosevelt Rogers and Williemae Barrett Spence. Mitchell retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service. In addition to his parents his memory will be cherished by his wife Maria Vasquez Rogers; three daughters, Emma Bradley, Michelle Harrison (Michael) and Robyn Brown; one sister, Sharon Ferguson (Lionel), sixteen grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews, six aunts, three uncles, his stepfather; Delmore W. Spence, Sr. and a host of stepchildren, stepbrother, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Pastor Carlos Malave officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk.



