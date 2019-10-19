|
Monia E. A. Festo
Monia E. A. Festo, 76, passed away on October 18, 2019, surrounded with the love and comfort of her family, in the Regional Hospice of Danbury. She was the wife of 56 years to Thomas F. Festo, Sr., having made their home in Darien for most of her life.
Monia was born in Bridgeport, CT, on May 4, 1943, a daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Perkowski) Dziamalek.
Monia was self-employed having owned a consignment shop for many years in Norwalk, "Save & Smile", and more recently a home-cleaning service. One of Monia's passions was being out on the water, fishing in her boat (or tubing), enjoying the ocean with friends and family.
She loved her family and dear friends, holiday gatherings, yellow roses and always enjoyed a good game of Yankees baseball and darts. She loved spending time traveling and enjoyed weekends with friends and family at polka festivals and the casino. Always athletic, Monia enjoyed co-ed softball until almost 50 years of age. Monia will be fondly remembered by her vivacious vitality and spirit.
Besides her husband Thomas F. Festo, Sr., Monia will forever be loved by son Thomas F. Festo, Jr. of East Canaan, and daughter, Lauren Villecco and her husband, David, of Cheshire. Her sister, Frances "Sis" Fratino, and grandchildren, whom she will dearly be missed by, Tom, Michael, David, Stephanie, Paul, Caroline; and her brother-in-law William Kirsch, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her loving parents, Monia was predeceased by her sister Barbara (Dziamalek) Yash, beloved in-laws Thomas and Ada (Calgreen) Festo, sister-in-law Marion (Festo) Kirsch, and nephew Anthony Fratino.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, (Rte. 106 entrance), Darien on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien is handling the arrangements. To leave online condolences or for directions, please visit www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019