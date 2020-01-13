The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
1929 - 2020
Morisena Cedant
Morisena Cedant, 90, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. She was born in Jacmel, Haiti on May 25, 1929 to the late Esther Cabe. Mrs. Cedant was preceded in death by her husband Michel Cedant. Her memory will be cherished by one son, Gerald Cedant, one sister; Noreda Antoine, two grandchildren, devoted niece; Gerda Antoine and nephews, Ernst Antoine (Rozana), Camille Antoine (Chantal) and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. with Apostle Herlene F. Streeter officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020
