Mrs. Myra Martin, 97, transitioned peacefully on March 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18, 1921 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to the late James A. Mitchell and Margaret Sumner Mitchell. Mrs. Martin was predeceased by her husband William J. Martin, Sr. She retired from the City of Stamford Public Schools after numerous years of service. In 1966 she was one of twenty paraprofessionals appointed to the Title 1 Reading Program to assist students struggling in the area of reading. Her legacy of love will be treasured by three daughters, Linda Sumpter (Nathan), Cynthia Martin and Suzzanne Montgomery; two sons, William J. Martin, Jr. (Alba) and Gary Martin (Carlene), nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one brother, Charles Mitchell and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Tabernacle, 101 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Pastor Desmond Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary