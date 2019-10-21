|
|
Nancy A. Swiatowicz
Nancy A. Swiatowicz, age 76, born August 10, 1943 passed away unexpectedly October 15, 2019. She leaves one brother John and his wife Elizabeth of Sandy Hook, CT and a sister Lois of Milford, CT; two nieces, Jill and Jennifer, and a nephew Jeffrey; and by two great-nieces and two great-nephews, of CT.
Nancy was a fine artist and loved animals, especially cats. She also enjoyed gardening. She will be sadly missed.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 23rd from 10am to 11am with a Prayer Service at 11am at the Bosak Funeral Home on 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Her interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Pl, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019