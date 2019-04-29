The Advocate Notices
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
358 Glenbrook Rd.
Stamford, CT
Nancy Ann Berry, 82, of Shelton, CT, formerly of Stamford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born in Old Town, ME on August 6, 1936. Daughter of the late Albert and Bernice (Desjardins) Willette. Nancy lived in Arkansas until 2011. She was a nurse aide for 38 years before her retirement. Nancy was a member of the Art of the Eastern Star Rosemary Chapter in Stamford. She enjoyed crocheting for loved ones and was an avid seamstress. In her free time, she loved playing bocce, ceramic work, gardening and Facebook. Nancy was the beloved mother of Timothy (Camilie) Hamilton, Donna (Shawn) Hopkins, Janet Lee Vail, Peter (Kathy) Smith and Christopher (Danielle) Smith, sister of Parie Willette and mother-in-law of Mark Daur. She is the grandmother of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and is survived by several nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by two brothers, James and William Willette. Friends are invited to her memorial mass on Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Maurice Church, 358 Glenbrook Rd., Stamford. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 29, 2019
