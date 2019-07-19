|
|
Nancy E. Festa
Nancy E. Festa, a resident of Darien, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Darien. She was a parishioner of St. John R. C. Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking as well as spending time and sharing stories with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her son Ronald Festa of Seymour, TN and two grandchildren Cody Festa and Leah Festa and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony Festa, a son Robert Festa and a brother, Samuel Cook.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from July 21 to July 25, 2019