The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Festa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Festa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy E. Festa Notice
Nancy E. Festa
Nancy E. Festa, a resident of Darien, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Darien. She was a parishioner of St. John R. C. Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking as well as spending time and sharing stories with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her son Ronald Festa of Seymour, TN and two grandchildren Cody Festa and Leah Festa and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony Festa, a son Robert Festa and a brother, Samuel Cook.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from July 21 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now