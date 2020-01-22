|
Nancy Gluck
August 7, 1931 - January 14, 2010Nancy E. Gluck, 88, of Ashlar Village, wife of the late Julius Gluck, passed away January 14. 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. For many years, Nancy and Julius lived in Norwalk.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Harold and Gladys (McClure) Greider. She was the third of four children, and has been predeceased by her older brothers David and Richard and her younger brother William.
Nancy started her career as a teacher and then worked in NYC for many years as an office manager. She married James Van Dyke and they had two children: Ann and Carl. She divorced James and married Julius Gluck. After she retired, she worked as a computer instructor and volunteered with Lifetime Learners in Norwalk. Under the name Silver Seasons, she was a collector and dealer in American silver-plated flatware.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann E. Van Dyke of Montague, MA and her children Nazira and Emelyn; by her son, Carl D. Van Dyke and his wife, Louisa Ho, of West Windsor, NJ, and their children Rebecca and David; by her stepson Emery Gluck and his wife Jeannine and their children Benjamin and Jacob, and by her niece Katharine and Nephew Cameron. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 3-5 p.m. at the Ashlar Village Auditorium, 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the ACLU or Masonic Charity Foundation.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 23, 2020