Nathan Lauture, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at home with family on April 15, 2020. He was 81. The son of late Iram & Aimable Lauture born in La Vallee- De- Jacmel Haiti on March 5, 1939. As a young man he traveled to the Bahamas for work, then migrated to New York for a better life. He eventually moved to Stamford, Connecticut in the late 60's, looking for a better opportunity of employment, where he then would begin his life with Romaine. Once he was established, Nathan and his brother Arthur sponsored the remaining members of their family to migrate to America. Nathan would spend his life working at Clairol and St. Joseph Medical Center where he would retire. During his retirement celebration he was awarded recognition for his untiring efforts, loyalty, friendship and performance over the years.
Nathan was devoted to his family, he was a kind and generous man with a strong work ethic who cared deeply about others in the Haitian community. He was a founding member of the Haitian Catholic Mass at St. Johns Basilica in Stamford CT. Nathan was also a member of Fraternite Valleenne Inc. where he would render years of unlimited services.
Nathan is survived by his lovely wife Romaine Lauture and two sons, Ron Lauture his wife, Greer and youngest son John Lauture of Stamford, CT; by his grandchildren: John Lauture Jr., and his wife, Gloria; Alixandria Lauture, Alissa Lauture, Mia Lauture and Jason Lauture; great grandchild; Genevieve Lauture Aju and by several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his siblings Arthur Lauture of Stamford, CT; Eugene Lauture his wife Jacqueline of Bridgeport, CT; Emilienne Lauture-Aine and her husband Jamile Aine of Stamford, CT; Edner Lauture and his wife Andreenne of Stamford, CT; Marie Boiteux of Miami, Florida; and Nathan was predeceased by his brother Joseph Lauture in Haiti.
Burial will be private due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a celebration of Nathan's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the Lauture family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020