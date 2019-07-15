Nathan Norkin

Nathan Norkin, 104, of Stamford, CT, died at home on July 15, 2019

He will be greatly missed, and remembered with great affection by everyone who knew him.

Nate was born July 13, 1915 in Vasilishok, Poland/Lithuania to Sarah Norkin. He was named after his father, who was killed in a horse and buggy accident before the family came to America through Ellis Island. Growing up in Hartford, he shared happy memories with his siblings, Irma, Lou, Dave, and Irving, who all predeceased him.

Nate graduated from the University of Connecticut. He then enlisted in the army in World War II and joined the IX Engineer Command/922nd Engineer Aviation Regiment (EAR), As an officer, he led a reconnaissance group searching for areas where airfields could be constructed for the Allied troops to land. Upon returning home, he married Ethel in 1947 and settled in Stamford. He and his brothers founded the supermarket Scotts' Corner Market. He and Ethel enjoyed travelling and drove cross country three times. They were both avid golfers, readers and crossword enthusiasts; Nate did crossword puzzles daily. Although a man of few words, but impeccable memory, Nate relayed his WWII experience in a detailed Stamford Historical Society interview, which is online.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie, and many caring nieces and nephews .He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ethel, in 2016. Nate greatly enjoyed being in his own home and was looked after by his devoted caregivers, Maud, Myra and Jackie.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 12 p.m. at Beth El Cemetery on Roxbury Road. Shiva will be observed immediately after the service at the Norkin home. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Nathan's memory may make it to Jewish Family Services, 733 Summer St. Suite 602, Stamford 06901, Hospice of Fairfield County, or the . Arrangements entrusted to the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 16, 2019