Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
507 Shippan Ave.
Stamford, CT
Neal Ludeke


1958 - 2019
Neal Ludeke Notice
Neal Ludeke
Neal Ludeke, 61 years old, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. Born June 28, 1958 in Bronx, NY, to Ernest and Frances Ludeke.
The family moved to Old Bridge, NJ in 1963. Neal attended St. Ambrose School and Madison Township High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Ramapo College. Neal was a CPA early in his career, a CFO in Stamford, CT and Consultant in NYC as well as a gifted writer and mentor.
Neal is survived by his two children, Michael and Shannon; his mother Frances; a brother Walter; and sisters Karen Perjatel and Linda Ludeke-Rebovich; brothers-in-law Duane Perjatel and Peter Rebovich, Jr.; as well as by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
To honor Neal's memory, family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 22nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, Stamford, CT. To honor, reminisce and commiserate, a 'Celebration of Life' will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 507 Shippan Ave., in Stamford, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements for Neal to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019
