Dr. Neil Klein

Neil Charles Klein, M.D. passed away on February 13, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife Phyllis, three children, Lisa, Susannah and David (Marci), two step-children Emily (Harry) Rimm and Oliver (Rachel) Olanoff, and six grandchildren, Ayana and Ethan Klein, Benjamin and Lily Rimm and Norah and Graham Olanoff.

He was predeceased by his parents Jeannette and Martin Klein. Born January 6, 1935, he received his education at the Bronx High School of Science, Columbia College and Cornell University Medical College. After service in the military and completion of training at New York Hospital in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, he came to Stamford in 1967 and was associated with the Stamford Medical Group and subsequently Shoreline Medical Group.

At the time of his death, he was Clinical Professor of Medicine at Columbia University. He is past president of the Fairfield County Medical Association, past president of the Stamford Medical Society, past president of the Cornell University Medical College Alumni Association and served two terms as Associate Chair, Department of Medicine at Stamford Hospital.

A Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.leopgallagherstamford.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary