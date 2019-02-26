|
|
Nestor A. Zavras, Sr.
Nestor A. Zavras, Sr., of Copiague, NY on February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela Zavras, nee Harris. Loving father of Nestor "Aris" A. Zavras, Jr. and Elena Z. Dulik (Andy). Cherished grandfather of Daphne, Lola, Julia, Mimi and Andrew. Devoted brother of Harriet Sioles. Reposing Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Funeral service Thursday 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to . Envelopes available at funeral home. www.powellfh.com
