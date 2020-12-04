Nicholas Andrew Bernard Burke

February 6, 1993 – August 22, 2020Born Stamford, son of Marcus Burke and Lenka Pichlíková-Burke; brother of Marcus K. Francis Burke. Graduated from Stamford High School, 2011; history major, Emmanuel College, Boston, graduated 2015. Successful Realtor and Leasing Manager for Boardwalk Properties, Boston. Nick was an important support for many Stamford and Boston-area friends and families. His life, infectious laughter, and happy smiles were also lights that touched others in beneficial ways. Predeceased by godfather John Archibald. Survived by his parents and brother, his grandmother, Anna Hodková; his aunt and godmother, Zuzana Hodková; his aunts, Avery Roberts Dye and Julie Page Burke; his cousins, Tereza and Marta Töpferová, Nathan Miller, Robert Howard, Heather Burke, Julianne and Morgan Roberts, and their children; and numerous close friends in Stamford and Boston. He made the world better for many people and will live in our hearts forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store