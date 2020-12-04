1/
Nicholas Burke
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Andrew Bernard Burke
February 6, 1993 – August 22, 2020Born Stamford, son of Marcus Burke and Lenka Pichlíková-Burke; brother of Marcus K. Francis Burke. Graduated from Stamford High School, 2011; history major, Emmanuel College, Boston, graduated 2015. Successful Realtor and Leasing Manager for Boardwalk Properties, Boston. Nick was an important support for many Stamford and Boston-area friends and families. His life, infectious laughter, and happy smiles were also lights that touched others in beneficial ways. Predeceased by godfather John Archibald. Survived by his parents and brother, his grandmother, Anna Hodková; his aunt and godmother, Zuzana Hodková; his aunts, Avery Roberts Dye and Julie Page Burke; his cousins, Tereza and Marta Töpferová, Nathan Miller, Robert Howard, Heather Burke, Julianne and Morgan Roberts, and their children; and numerous close friends in Stamford and Boston. He made the world better for many people and will live in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved