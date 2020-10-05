1/1
Nicholas C. Paidas
Nicholas (Nick) Charles Paidas, born September 22, 1929, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away September 23, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Son of Maria and Costas Psichopaidas, Nick is survived by his wife, Angela of 67 years; 2 sons, Charles Paidas MD (wife Marianne), Michael Paidas MD (wife Anne Marie); 5 grandchildren, Nina Paidas Teefey MD, John Paidas, Adrianna Paidas, Nicholas John Paidas and Lauren Paidas; 2 great-grandchildren, Dominic Teefey and Charley Grace Teefey; 2 nieces, Christalene and Marian Skoumbros; nephew, Michael Skoumbros; cousin, George Michalopoulos MD, PhD. Mass will be held at Church of the Epiphany, 8235 SW 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143. For details, see Stanfill Funeral Homes, 10545 South Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida 33156, Tel. 305.667.2518 www.stanfillFH.com. Burial will occur at a later date in Stamford, CT. Donations in Nick's memory can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, attention Nicholas C. Paidas St. Jude Memorial Fund, or via this link: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6807883&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 5, 2020.
