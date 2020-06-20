Nicholas Panaro

Nicholas J. Panaro, Jr.
Nicholas (Nicky) J. Panaro, Jr. passed peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 after fighting a courageous 8-month battle with Cancer.
Nicky was born June 28, 1951 in Stamford, CT and graduated from Fairfield Prep and St. Michael's College with the class of 1972, where he was honored with the "Who's Who Among Students" award. In his younger years, Nicky enjoyed a game of chess, playing Jeopardy, loved playing softball, and was a devoted NY Yankee fan and Star Trek enthusiast. He always enjoyed visiting with his doggie niece and nephew, spending holidays with family, and time with his dear friends John and Rose.
Nicholas was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas J. Panaro, Sr. and Iris Panaro (nee Berardelli) and uncle/godfather, Adolfo "Al" Berardelli. He is survived by his sister, Cindi and brother-in-law Michael Lopez.
Nicky's inurnment and committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at St. John R.C. Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT (Camp Avenue entrance). For those who would like to attend, the family asks that you allow for social distancing and kindly bring a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to support Nicky's love of dogs. Donations may be sent to: Leader of the Rescue Pack, 19 Woodbine Street, Rowayton, CT 06853, c/o Jennifer Gordon, or PayPal to: JIG21@optonline.net
The funeral arrangements are being handled by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory. To leave online condolences, you may visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 20, 2020.