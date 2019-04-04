Nicholas S. Massare, Sr.

Nicholas S. Massare, Sr., resident of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on Monday, March 25, 2019. Nicholas was born on October 6, 1926, to the late Samuel and Antoinette (Mallozzi) Massare. He was 92 years old at the time of his passing.

Nicholas was a skilled carpenter and self-employed in Stamford for many years. He taught himself carpentry through a correspondence course and went on to become an award-wining builder. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union and the Knights of Columbus. Nicholas was a gentle, kind soul that always put others before him and was loved by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.

Nicholas is survived by his wife of 70 years, Crystal Salvatore Massare. He is also survived by his children, Nicholas S. Massare, Jr., and Cindy Torre Flynn (James), his granddaughters, Tressa Kinahan (Brian) and Nicole Pinho (John) and his great-grandchildren, Torie, John, Samantha and Patrick Nicholas Kinahan and Natalie and Jacqueline (JJ) Pinho.

Join Nicholas's family to a Mass of Christian burial that will take place on Saturday, April 6th at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford, CT 06903. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas's name to the at

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.