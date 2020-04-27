|
|
Nicholas William Price
Nicholas William Price, "Nick", departed this earthly life on April 19, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. He was born on August 28, 1991 in Stamford, Connecticut to his beloved parents William and Toni Price.
Nick was an altruistic person who found joy in making people laugh. His comedic sense of humor can be vouched for by anyone who had the pleasure of being in his presence. Nick had many passions, as he had a way with being a natural at almost anything he put his mind to. He was a very talented self-taught guitar player and he loved to pick one up and play whenever he had the chance. Nick also enjoyed watching sports and was lucky enough to work at Amalie Arena for his favorite hockey team, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Most of all, Nick touched the lives of many people with his warm personality and infectious smile. He cared deeply for every person he crossed paths with, he was a friend to all and touched the lives of many.
Nick is survived by his parents, William and Toni (Romano) Price, his sisters Hayley and her fiancé Tom Parris, and Alexandra Price, his grandmother Estelle Romano, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nick is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Margaret Price, his maternal grandfather Anthony Romano and by his aunt, Linda Ingram.
Because of the current pandemic, all services will be private. A celebration of life in Nick's honor will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to: Malcolm's Place, 1920 East Osborne Ave., Tampa, Florida 33610.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 28, 2020