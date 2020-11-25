Nicola Casinelli
Nicola Casinelli, 94, a resident of Stamford CT passed away in his home early Tuesday morning, November 24th, 2020. Nicola was born on October 27th, 1926 in Settefrati, Italy, the son of the late Cesidio Casinelli and Marianna Buzzeo Casinelli. He served in the Italian military in Firenze in 1948. As a young man in Italy, he worked as a forest ranger in Picinisco. For the love of his family, Nicola courageously left his beloved hometown, to come to the United States. There, he worked at the Stamford Water Company for thirty years.
Nicola enjoyed hunting, building, and gardening very much. One of his favorite pastimes was cooking for his dear friends and family at the Settefratese Social Club here in Stamford. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church. Nicola is survived by his wife of 69 years Antonietta, his three children, Marianna Falcetti (Peter), Paola Mallozzi(Angelo) and Nick Casinelli (Lori). His brothers, Fulgenzio Casinelli (Nancy), Rocco Casinelli (Helen), his sister, Mary Vitti, and sister-in-law, Eleanor Casinelli. He is also survived by his grandchildren Felicia, Antonio, John, Cristina, Angelo, Luca, Nicholas, Erica and Jessica, and his great-grandchildren, Thomas, Teddy, Gwen, Warren, and Solenn.
Nicola was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Antonio (Tony) Casinelli.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Angelo Mallozzi, Patrick St. Paul and Dr. Daniel Bal for their extraordinary caregiving.
A "walk-through" wake will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Darien. In accordance with the State of CT mandate, all in attendance must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, no gathering will be allowed. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com