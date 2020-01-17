|
Nicola DiPreta
Nicola DiPreta, 83, a Stamford resident for 53 years passed away on January 16, 2020. Born in Settefrati, Italy on February 27, 1936, the son of the late Domenico and Donata Conetta DiPreta. He married his beloved wife, Cesidia Fanone DiPreta on June 19, 1960.
Nicola worked at Pitney Bowes for 30 years in the shipping department. He enjoyed the outdoors and took pride in his vegetable garden. His prize possession was his grandchildren and family. He was a dedicated caregiver and husband to his loving wife.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Cesidia, he is survived by his loving children, Edda (Patrick) Ferris, Domenico (Rosa Maria) DiPreta and Laura Jaworoski DiPreta, his grandchildren, Jessica (Joseph) DiLascio, Amanda (MacieJ Kraus) DiPreta, Nicola (Erica) DiPreta, Patrick Ferris, Jr., Dennis Jaworoski, Jr., Sarah Jaworoski and one great grandchild Olivia Marie DiLascio. Nicola is also survived by three brothers, four sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Church, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020