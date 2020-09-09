Nikki Joyce Jaworoski
Nikki Joyce Jaworoski, born May 16, 1976 in Mayodan, NC and resident of Stamford, CT, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 44.
A proud UNC Tarheel, she led a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry. Nikki was adored by co-workers and clients alike.
Nikki would light up any room she walked into with her signature smile. Nikki had a unique ability to make you feel like the most important person in the room whether she had just met you or had known you forever. She was thoughtful and generous; a true best friend to many. The perfect mix of feisty and sweet, she was the glue that brought both family and friends together. You could always find Nikki dancing with her hands in the air and was always the life of the party with a full glass in hand.
Nikki was truly loved by her husband and children whom she would have done anything for. She is survived by her husband Paul and their children Dylan and Avery as well as her mother Vickie and brothers Chris and Ray. Nikki was predeceased by her father Donald Joyce.
Family will receive relatives and friends at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave. in Stamford, on Friday, September 11th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 7 p.m.
Her Memorial Service will be live streamed to start at 7 p.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to join in her service virtually. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Nikki's obituary on the funeral home website at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
. Her burial will be private.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending the funeral services.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories with her family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
.