Nishawn N. Tolliver, 18, passed away on August 26, 2019. He was born May 8, 2001 in Stamford, Connecticut to Shanika Shaneta Mitchell of Stamford, CT and the late Philip J. Tolliver. Nishawn attended Stamford High School and was an avid member of the basketball team. In addition to his mother Shanika S. Mitchell, his memory and love for family and friends will be treasured by two brothers, Da'Quan Hall and Edward Brivett, Jr.; his maternal grandmother, Lula Mitchell; his paternal grandmother, Salome Tolliver and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Darlene Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019
