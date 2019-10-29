|
|
Norine Pickett Harris
Norine Pickett Harris aged 88 of Norwalk, Connecticut passed away on October 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Norine was born in 1931 in Hamden, Connecticut, the only child of Joseph and Floride Pickett. At a very early age, Norine showed exceptional musical talent and she went on to earn her degree from Yale School of Music, graduating in 1952. While at Yale, Norine met Arthur B. Harris (deceased 2004), whom she married in 1952. The young newlyweds took up a brief residence in Stamford, and then ultimately settled in Norwalk, Connecticut and it was there that they raised their five children.
Of her many accolades, Norine was a gifted pianist and during the 1960's and 70's, she concertized at many venues across Fairfield County and New York City. Many memorable concerts took place at the Burndy Library in Norwalk, Connecticut where she collaborated with Vivian Bertolami, violinist. Soon thereafter, Norine began teaching piano at Greenwich Country Day School and Merritt Music in New Canaan, all the while giving private lessons at home, serving the greater Norwalk area. In the 80s and 90s she collaborated with her daughter, Elizabeth Harris (on flute), in providing concerts and piano accompaniment at many different venues, and helped develop talented young pianists and flutists throughout the area. Norine touched the hearts and minds of thousands of students over the years and spread the joy and excitement of music with her kind, thoughtful and patient teaching.
Norine was a devout Christian, and over the years was a member of St. Jerome Church, Saint Philip Church and St. Paul's Church on the Green in Norwalk. She was a talented gardener, a lover of all animals, great and small, and an absolutely marvelous gourmet chef. Family and friends may recall an open and welcoming home, with sumptuous feasts lovingly prepared, followed by joyful renditions of Cole Porter tunes or holiday carols as everyone gathered around the piano.
Norine will be greatly missed by her constant companion of the past fifteen years, and fellow 'Yalie', William C.G. Ortel. Norine provided guidance and a strong moral compass for her large and loving family, who will miss her gentle leadership and warm embrace. She is survived by all five children: Anne Harris Eyman and husband, Kenneth, of Danbury, Connecticut; Elizabeth Harris Skaleski and husband, Robert, of Norwalk; Katherine Harris Monteleone and husband, Joesph, of Santa Barbara, California: Arthur John Harris of Norwalk, and Charles S. Harris and wife, Carroll, of Norwalk. Norine is also survived by 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, all of whom she greatly cherished.
Services for this amazing woman will be held at St. Paul's Church on the Green, 60 East Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 with a reception afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church on the Green.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019