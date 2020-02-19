|
Norma O'Neill
Norma Louise (Colombani) O'Neill died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts to Josephine and Joseph, Norma never lost her Boston accent and loved her Boston Red Sox, despite living in Connecticut for almost seventy years! Norma was predeceased by her husband, Richard, sister, Rose, brothers Lou and Joseph (her twin), her son, Timothy and son-in-law, Victor DiPaglia. Norma married Richard (Chick) O'Neill on November 18, 1951 and after seeing him graduate from Boston University, they moved to Connecticut where Chick would begin his teaching career. Norma's life was her family. Her days were filled with taking care of them. She is famous for her Sunday dinners and Wednesday spaghetti nights when all were welcome around her table. Norma went back to school for nursing and worked at Stanford's Saint Joseph Hospital until her retirement in 1989. Once retired, Norma moved to Bridgeport to be closer to her family. No longer making Sunday dinners, Norma continued her Wednesday tradition as well as pursuing her hobbies of gardening and crafting. Norma is survived by seven children: Daniel (Maria) of Bridgeport, Kathleen of Silver Spring, MD, Judith Warfel (John) of Madison, Nancy Kirk (Orvil) of Pace, FL, Susan DiPaglia of Mystic, Robert of Bridgeport and Steve (Darlene) of Bridgeport. Norma is also survived by her seven grandchildren and their families: Lindsey, Matthew, Caleb and Levi Holzer of Alexandria, VA, Holly, Ryan, Benjamin and Samuel LoRusso of Milford, Kathryn O'Neill and Daniel Conroy of Arlington, VA, and Sean, Jason and Kristen O'Neill, all of Bridgeport. Norma's family gratefully acknowledges the love and care received during her residency at Northbridge Health Center. Friends may call Saturday morning 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. A prayer service will begin at 10:30 with Reverend Philip Phan officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Norma's name to the Connecticut Humane Society, Westport. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 20, 2020