Norman Barasch
Norman Barasch, the Emmy-nominated comedy writer and Broadway playwright, has died at age 97 at his home near Greenwich, Connecticut. Barasch, a Writer's Guild of America award winner for comedy writing, enjoyed a decades-long career writing sketches and situation comedies for many of the pioneering personalities of TV and radio comedy, including Carol Burnett (as a young rising star on the "Garry Moore Show"), Danny Kaye, Valerie Harper (for the award-winning show "Rhoda"), Robert Guillaume ("Benson"), Dom DeLuise, Fred Allen, Herb Shriner, Alan King and many others. His Broadway play, "Send Me No Flowers," written with his longtime partner, Carrroll Moore, was adapted to the screen starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson. Barasch began his professional career as an NBC page boy in 1945 after completing his military service, and earned his first comedy paycheck—$25– writing jokes for Henny Youngman. In 1947 he married Gloria Rosenberg, to whom he was happily married until her death in 2005. He is survived by his sons, Marc and Doug Barasch, his daughter-in-law Lynne, three grandchildren (Leah Fox, Katie and Nicholas Barasch), and his two great-grandchildren, Antonio and Benicio Fox, whom he adored and who will always adore and cherish his loving legacy.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 1, 2019