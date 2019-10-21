|
|
Norman K. Hermanson
Norman Kenyon Hermanson, age 84 of Norwalk, died peacefully at his home on October 20 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cynthia Howard Hermanson for 59 years. Born in Bridgeport on May 22, 1935, Norman was the son of the late Arthur J. and Margaret (Dahlin) Hermanson. He graduated cum laude from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in journalism and public relations. He worked for Sikorsky Aircraft as a technical writer, was VP of the American Kennel Club in NYC and was the owner of the Daly & Hermanson Insurance Agency in Westport. Norman was a coach in the West Norwalk Little League, a member of the Norwalk Kiwanis Club, the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and a board member of the West Norwalk Association.
In addition to his wife, Norman is also survived by his children: Todd Hermanson (Susan) of Mountain Lakes, NJ, Lynn Zimmermann (Chip) of Wilton, CT, and Lee Seftenberg (Tom) of Glencoe, IL, his brother Arthur Hermanson (Cynthia) of Stratford, his loving grandchildren Ingrid and Elsa Hermanson, Jack and Chloe Zimmermann, Maggie and Anna Seftenberg, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Norman will be held over Thanksgiving weekend at a date and place to be announced. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT, 06897 (www.visitingnurse.com) To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019