Norman H. Wuebber

Norman H. Wuebber a retired photo-engraver and longtime resident of Stamford died on March 5, 2019 with his daughter at his side. He was 91 years old. He was born June 10, 1927 in Glendale, NY to Norman and Margaret (Hoffman) Wuebber. After graduating from High School he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps where he served during the final years of WWII. After building his home in Stamford in 1956, he joined the Turn of River Fire Department and served as both the treasurer and firefighter for many years. He is a Lifetime Member of the Department. During the 1960's and 70's, he was the Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 9 at the Roxbury Community Center. He was a member of the Stamford Mineralogical Society where he organized and ran their annual Gem and Mineral Show. After retiring he learned to ballroom dance and spent many happy hours at the Terrace Club dancing with the many friends he met there. He was an avid gardener and especially loved his prized dahlia's that he would grow and give to his friends. Surviving Norm are his brother Robert, his daughter Kimberly Schneider (Mark), sons Bruce (Maryann), Scott (Barbara), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be at the Leo P Gallagher Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St. Stamford, CT. on Monday March 18th from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. A memorial Service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary