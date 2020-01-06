|
Olga Chagaris
Olga Chagaris, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away on January 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Olga was born July 19, 1937 in Sohume, Russia, and was one of four children born to the late Anastasios and Anna Marmaropoulou Stefanidis. Olga was 82 years old when she fell asleep in the Lord.
In 1963, Olga married Demetrios "Jimmy" Chagaris in Greece and moved to Stamford, CT in 1964 where they raised two daughters.
Olga worked at Stelma, Electrolux and Pitney Bowes, from which she retired in 1996. During her retirement, she continued to be an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, including the Ladies Philoptochos Society. Olga enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, bringing joy to everyone around her as well as cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, walking and traveling. Olga will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Olga is survived by her two daughters, Ellen Scaturchio and her husband Frank of Greensboro, NC and Ann Marie Santoro and her husband William of Stamford; beloved Yiayia to her two grandsons, Pasquale Scaturchio and Michael William Santoro and his fiancé Natalia, two granddaughters, Anastasia Olga Hines and her husband Austin and Elizabeth Grace Santoro; siblings, Kitsa Giantomidis of Stamford and George Stefanidis of Greece; sisters-in-law, Loukia Stefanidis, Helen Chagaris, Dina Chagaris and brother in law John Spanakos, as well as many nieces and nephews here and in Greece. In addition to her parents, Olga was predeceased by her husband, Demetrios and her sister, Maritsa Karagiannakis.
Family and friends may call at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. with a Trisagion Service to be held at 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to assist the Chagaris family with the arrangement.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Olga's name may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905, or to at stjude.org. If you care to leave a message of condolence online, please visit the family guestbook on www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 7, 2020