Olimpia Rosa Iorfino

Olimpia Rosa Iorfino Notice
Olimpia Rosa Iorfino
Olimpia Rosa "Rosina" Corbo Iorfino, 89, born July 4th, 1930, passed away peacefully in her home in Stamford, CT surrounded by her loving family on December 20, 2019.
Rosina was born to Elisabetta and Domenico Corbo in Arena, Italy. She was predeceased by her husband, Domenico Iorfino. She is survived by her children, Rachele (Francesco) Vonella, Elizabeth (John) Scofield, Antonino (Barbara) Iorfino, and Domenico (Kristy) Iorfino, her grandchildren: Salvatore (Jennifer), Domenico (Julia), Franco (Alesandra) Vonella, Rose-Anne (Marco) Coronese, Jonathan (Amy) Scofield, Jessica (Peter) Chichester, Jacob and Lillianna Iorfino, Alexandra (Jacob) Worthy, and Nicholas Iorfino, 11 great-grandchildren, her brother, Francesco (Lucia) Corbo, and sisters, Giuseppina (Pasquale) Lombardo and Teresina (Carmelo) Tomas, and brother-in-law Michele (Rosetta) and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Fiorenzio (Eleanor) and Antonietta Corbo, and brothers-in-law: Pasquale (Caterina), Giuseppe (Antonietta), Raffaele (Immacolata), Nicola (Caterina) Iorfino.
Her strong faith to Jesus and devotion to her family brought her the greatest joys in life. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and creating meals and gatherings for family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sacred Heart Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 22, 2019
