Olive Amelia "Sis" Abbott

Olive Amelia " Sis " Abbott passed away on Sept. 15, 2020 in Fort Myers Florida. She was born in Stamford on Feb. 13, 1937 to Max and Olive Behnke. She volunteered for many organizations including many years on the board of directors for the CT Girl Scouts, and for 18 years at the Edison Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edward Abbott of Fort Myers. She is also survived by two children, Lori Fuda of Stamford and Robert Abbott of Stamford. and four grand children, Nora and Alex Abbott and Laurel and Hunter Fuda. Final arrangements were handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation society Fort Myers



