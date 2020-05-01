OTTO ALBERT HOLLSTEIN
Otto Albert Hollstein, 84, of Mystic, CT, formerly of Davenport, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, CT, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Otto was born August 20, 1935, in Stamford, CT, to Fritz Albert and Elizabeth Rankin Hollstein.
During his high school years in Stamford, Otto was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the Explorer Silver Award. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1953 and enlisted in the US Navy, serving as a Fire Control Technician Second Class aboard the U.S.S. Nicholas, a destroyer based at Pearl Harbor. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Otto returned to Stamford to work at Regent Control Systems. His passion for cars and motorcycles led him to become a member of the Fairfield County Sports Car Club. During his membership, he earned trophies in numerous rallies. It was at a Car Club event that he met his first wife, whom he married in 1960. The couple, who lived first in Ridgefield and later in Newtown, CT, had three children: Karl Albert, Jennifer Mae, and Andrew Willis.
In 1970, Otto was hired by the Connecticut State Police. During his career, he was assigned to Troop G in Westbrook, Troop A in Southbury, and then was promoted to and worked for 17 years as a detective on the Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force. While a detective, he participated in many joint investigations with other local and federal law enforcement agencies, including ROCU (New Haven's Rackets and Organized Crime Unit) and the FBI. Otto received numerous commendation letters during his career with the Connecticut State Police recognizing his professionalism, hard work, ethics, courtesy, and value to the department.
Toward the end of his career with the State Police, Otto met Linda Mae Engle, and on March 21,1992, they were married at their home in Southington, CT. Otto retired from the Connecticut State Police in 1994, and in the Spring of 1995, he and Linda moved to Davenport, FL. Otto had a natural knack for observing details of situations and people's behaviors (a simple trip to the grocery store would be a 20 minute recollection of the height, weight, hair and eye color, facial features, clothing worn, and car driven by a random person that caught his attention in the parking lot). He enjoyed working in law enforcement and worked part time in security for a number of years in Orlando at the Walt Disney Resort and the Grand Cypress Resort. Over the years, Linda had increasing health problems and Otto, being the loving devoted husband that he was, became her primary caregiver. Unfortunately, in February of 2019, Otto's health suffered a major setback, and his daughter made the difficult decision to move him to Academy Point, an Assisted Living Facility in Mystic, CT, to be better able to provide care for him. Otto truly hoped to regain his health and independence and return to his home in Florida, but that was not to be.
Otto appreciated the little things in life and was content sitting outdoors and enjoying the nature and wildlife around him. He was a skilled lifelong crossword puzzler (expert in ink ), and he was a wizard at grammar (he would politely correct people when necessary). Otto's sense of humor made people smile wherever went, and he was a master of Bad Dad Jokes.
Otto was a Lifelong member of the V.F.W, the American Legion, the Connecticut State Police Academy Alumni Association, and the National Rifle Association. For many years, he supported the United States Navy Memorial, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Florida Sheriffs Association. Since 1984, Otto was a member of the Connecticut Chapter 1 Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, serving in various board positions, including President. His membership meant so much to him, that even once his health limited his ability to ride his motorcycle, he would not sell it (a member had to be a current owner of a motorcycle).
Otto is survived by his wife Linda; his children-his son, Karl A. Hollstein and his wife Nina of Newbury, VT; his daughter, Jennifer M. Hollstein and her fiancé Karl N. Wagher of Preston, CT, and his son, Andrew W. Hollstein of East Fairfield, VT; his granddaughter, Danielle L. (Hollstein) and her husband Douglas Murray of Barre, VT; his grandson Caleb A. Hollstein and his wife Kylie of South Royalton, VT; his sister, Freida H. Allen of Saugerties, NY; his nephew, Christopher Allen of Saugerties, NY; and his dear friend Ruth Fitzsimmons of Davenport, FL.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Otto's life will also be held at a later time when family and friends can gather safely. Memorial donations may be made in Otto's honor to the United States Navy Memorial at www.navymemorial.org
Otto Albert Hollstein, 84, of Mystic, CT, formerly of Davenport, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, CT, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Otto was born August 20, 1935, in Stamford, CT, to Fritz Albert and Elizabeth Rankin Hollstein.
During his high school years in Stamford, Otto was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the Explorer Silver Award. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1953 and enlisted in the US Navy, serving as a Fire Control Technician Second Class aboard the U.S.S. Nicholas, a destroyer based at Pearl Harbor. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Otto returned to Stamford to work at Regent Control Systems. His passion for cars and motorcycles led him to become a member of the Fairfield County Sports Car Club. During his membership, he earned trophies in numerous rallies. It was at a Car Club event that he met his first wife, whom he married in 1960. The couple, who lived first in Ridgefield and later in Newtown, CT, had three children: Karl Albert, Jennifer Mae, and Andrew Willis.
In 1970, Otto was hired by the Connecticut State Police. During his career, he was assigned to Troop G in Westbrook, Troop A in Southbury, and then was promoted to and worked for 17 years as a detective on the Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force. While a detective, he participated in many joint investigations with other local and federal law enforcement agencies, including ROCU (New Haven's Rackets and Organized Crime Unit) and the FBI. Otto received numerous commendation letters during his career with the Connecticut State Police recognizing his professionalism, hard work, ethics, courtesy, and value to the department.
Toward the end of his career with the State Police, Otto met Linda Mae Engle, and on March 21,1992, they were married at their home in Southington, CT. Otto retired from the Connecticut State Police in 1994, and in the Spring of 1995, he and Linda moved to Davenport, FL. Otto had a natural knack for observing details of situations and people's behaviors (a simple trip to the grocery store would be a 20 minute recollection of the height, weight, hair and eye color, facial features, clothing worn, and car driven by a random person that caught his attention in the parking lot). He enjoyed working in law enforcement and worked part time in security for a number of years in Orlando at the Walt Disney Resort and the Grand Cypress Resort. Over the years, Linda had increasing health problems and Otto, being the loving devoted husband that he was, became her primary caregiver. Unfortunately, in February of 2019, Otto's health suffered a major setback, and his daughter made the difficult decision to move him to Academy Point, an Assisted Living Facility in Mystic, CT, to be better able to provide care for him. Otto truly hoped to regain his health and independence and return to his home in Florida, but that was not to be.
Otto appreciated the little things in life and was content sitting outdoors and enjoying the nature and wildlife around him. He was a skilled lifelong crossword puzzler (expert in ink ), and he was a wizard at grammar (he would politely correct people when necessary). Otto's sense of humor made people smile wherever went, and he was a master of Bad Dad Jokes.
Otto was a Lifelong member of the V.F.W, the American Legion, the Connecticut State Police Academy Alumni Association, and the National Rifle Association. For many years, he supported the United States Navy Memorial, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Florida Sheriffs Association. Since 1984, Otto was a member of the Connecticut Chapter 1 Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, serving in various board positions, including President. His membership meant so much to him, that even once his health limited his ability to ride his motorcycle, he would not sell it (a member had to be a current owner of a motorcycle).
Otto is survived by his wife Linda; his children-his son, Karl A. Hollstein and his wife Nina of Newbury, VT; his daughter, Jennifer M. Hollstein and her fiancé Karl N. Wagher of Preston, CT, and his son, Andrew W. Hollstein of East Fairfield, VT; his granddaughter, Danielle L. (Hollstein) and her husband Douglas Murray of Barre, VT; his grandson Caleb A. Hollstein and his wife Kylie of South Royalton, VT; his sister, Freida H. Allen of Saugerties, NY; his nephew, Christopher Allen of Saugerties, NY; and his dear friend Ruth Fitzsimmons of Davenport, FL.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Otto's life will also be held at a later time when family and friends can gather safely. Memorial donations may be made in Otto's honor to the United States Navy Memorial at www.navymemorial.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 1, 2020.