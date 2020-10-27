Pal Mark Haidar
Pal Mark Haidar was born in Fush Arsi, Albania on January 2, 1928 and passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, in Stamford, Connecticut on October 23, 2020. He was 92 years old. Pal was predeceased by his parents Mark and Dila Haidar and his sister Gjela Mark Mardodaj.
Pal is survived by his devoted wife Ana Haidar, his loving daughters Josephine Aspinall, Kathy Mrijaj and Maria Livesay, his son John Haidar, and sons-in-law Zef Mrijaj, Andrew Livesay, and Mark Aspinall. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Christina Mrijaj, Christopher Mrijaj, Violetta Fortunato, Anthony Haidar, Antonnetta Haidar, Sandi Haidar, Mark Haidar, Lauren Livesay, and Philip Livesay, and three great-grandchildren Andrew and Luke Gjuraj and Charlotte Fortunato.
Pal was a hard worker, who passionately provided for his family. He always had goals and was determined to accomplish his dreams to make a better life for his loved ones. Through countless house projects and talks of new business ventures, he always made his grandchildren and great-grandchildren a top priority in sharing with them true life experiences and endless support. He was committed to endless love and sharing wisdom from his great journey of struggles and successes in life.
Pal's family will receive relatives and friends at Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with visiting hours from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT. Immediately following Mass, the Interment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT.
