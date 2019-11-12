|
Pamela G. Vass
Mrs. Pamela G. Vass, who lived in Stamford, CT for over three decades, passed away on November 9th at the age of 80 years old. We shall miss her honesty, kind nature and infectious laugh.
Born in London just prior to the start of World War II, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Lillian Parry. In her teens, she received a full scholarship to Oxford University which she had to decline to assist her family economically.
She met her future husband, Sidney G. Vass, at the young age of 17. Love blossomed and she got married at the age of 21. The couple afterwards moved to Bermuda where they lived for 3 years before coming to the USA in 1964. She then worked for the Continental Can Company until her son Nigel was born.
She is survived by her husband, son (married to Barbara), two grandsons Michael and Thomas, her brother Gordan, sister Susan, niece Karen and nephew Steven. She was predeceased by her nephew Andrew.
She was active in the community being President of the Stamford Woman's Club ("SWC") from 1993-1995 and Chairman of the SWC Garden Department. She also served on the Advisory Board of Senior Services of Stamford (now named Silver Source), chaired the Over-60 Club and was a member of the Stamford Suburbanites.
She will be having a visitation to celebrate her life at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home located at 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905 on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019